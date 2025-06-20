ABC-7 First Alert: Hot for now; cooler temps and storm potential soon

EL PASO Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert no longer for the heat but this time for storm potential.

Today we start the first official day of Summer!

Temperatures will still trend above average and are expected to reach the triple digits today but good news cooler temperatures are on the way as rain chances increase. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 103, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 101.

Rain chances begin tonight at about 10%. Rain chances climb day by day bringing us to a 40-50% chances for rain from Monday- Wednesday.

Carry your umbrellas over the next few days.