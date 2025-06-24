ABC-7 First Alert: Widespread thunderstorm chances, flood watch

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert for rain chances thorough the region. The area is also at risk for flooding.

The national weather service has issued an weather alert for potential impact of todays storms. The following alert has been issued for El Paso County, Doña Ana County, Hudspeth County and Otero County.

Today we are looking at our best chance to see rain at about a 50-60% chance.

Temperatures will also be cooler, leaning below average at 85 your expected high El Paso and 84 your expected high Las Cruces.