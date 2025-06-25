Skip to Content
ABC-7 First Alert: Active rainfall, and lingering rain chances

today at 6:21 AM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert as we track active rainfall this morning with potential for more throughout the day.

El Paso area is under a Flash Flood Watch until 6:45 be careful with flooded areas. Northeast El Paso experienced some of the heaviest rainfall this morning. Early estimates suggest we could see up to 2" of rain accumulation

Rain chances are still elevated today at 40-50% chance for rain. Models show we could get another wave by afternoon and again by tonight. Rain chance also continue tomorrow.

Temperatures will be cooler than normal given cloudy conditions and moisture in the region. El Paso expect a high 85, Las Cruces 84.

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

