ABC-7 First Alert: Lingering storm chances, increasing temps

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert as strong storm chances linger for your Thursday.

Today we are hanging on to strong storm potential through the region with a 40% chance for rain in our forecast. Rain chances will start to decrease into the weekend as temperatures are expected to increase.

We will start off the day calm with rain chances looking better into you mid afternoon and early evening.

Today El Paso is expecting to reach a high of 90, Las Cruces 88.

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

