ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warm temps, thunderstorm chances

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Temperatures will be a bit warmer today as we trend near average. Rain chances also linger this week.

Temperatures will be warmer today getting a little closer to average. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 95, Las Cruces expected to reach a high of 93.

Rain chances linger today at about 20-30% with rain potential looking a little better mid afternoon into early evening.

Rain chances become stronger mid week and sticking around for your 4th of July.