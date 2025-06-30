Skip to Content
Weather

ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warm temps, thunderstorm chances

By
today at 7:12 AM
Published 5:59 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Temperatures will be a bit warmer today as we trend near average. Rain chances also linger this week.

Temperatures will be warmer today getting a little closer to average. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 95, Las Cruces expected to reach a high of 93.

Rain chances linger today at about 20-30% with rain potential looking a little better mid afternoon into early evening.

Rain chances become stronger mid week and sticking around for your 4th of July.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content