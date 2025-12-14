ABC-7 Storm Cold Front Brings Windy, Cooler Sunday Before Midweek Warm-Up

A cold front moved through the Borderland early Sunday morning, bringing a noticeable drop in temperatures and gusty winds across the region.

Temperatures are running about 8 to 15 degrees cooler today compared to Saturday, with the biggest change felt during the morning hours. Gusty east winds reached up to 30 to 35 mph, especially along west-facing mountain slopes and exposed areas.

Despite the cooler air, conditions remain dry. Some low clouds were possible early this morning along the east slopes of the mountains, but skies gradually clear through the afternoon. Winds ease later today, leading to calmer conditions by tonight.

Looking ahead, quiet weather is expected to continue into Monday with slightly cooler temperatures lingering before a warming trend begins. By midweek, highs rebound quickly, returning to near-record warmth by Wednesday and Thursday under dry conditions.

No precipitation is expected through the middle of the week.