Dry and Warm Week Ahead in the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- This week starts with dry conditions without rain chances through Tuesday, keeping skies clear for whatever you have planned this weekend.

Cloud coverage is expected to increase as we head into the middle of our workweek along with dry conditions.



We can expect near-record to record warmth this weekend with daytime highs running 15 to 20 degrees above normal.

Highs for today will be 78 F El Paso, 75 F Las Cruces with mostly clear skies.







