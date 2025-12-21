Dry and unseasonably warm Sunday and week ahead

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Today’s conditions favor continued dry weather with near-record warmth across the El Paso and Santa Teresa regions, great weather to support your Sunday outdoor activities, all accompanied by clear skies.

Highs are expected to run about 15 degrees above normal for this Sunday and for most of this upcoming workweek.

Cloud coverage will gradually thicken by midweek, bringing a slight uptick in humidity and a low chance of rain near western areas.

Expect a continued warm spell with only small chances for rainfall as most locations remain dry.

Temperatures are likely to hold well above normal through the majority of this upcoming week, with only a potential slight cooldown next weekend.

Expect dry and very warm days ahead, increasing cloud cover midweek and minimal rain chances.

Highs for today are 77 F El Paso, 75 F Las Cruces.