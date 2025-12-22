Skip to Content
Weather

Calm and warm conditions this Monday

By
Published 7:21 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Calm weather will continue for this Monday and Tuesday as an upper ridge shift east, keeping winds light and skies mostly clear for the next two days.

Some cloud coverage can be expected as we enter the middle of our work week, with a slight chance of rain going into Wednesday.

As for today until Wednesday, Christmas Eve, our trend of dry conditions and above average temperatures will continue. Mainly dry conditions are expected to follow going into Thursday, Christmas Day.


Temps remain well above average with highs about 15 degrees above normal most days for your workweek.

A slight cool-down is anticipated next weekend. For now, expect temps above seasonal norms.

Highs for today are 78 F El Paso, 76 F Las Cruces.

Article Topic Follows: Weather
abc-7
el paso
kvia
Olivia Vara

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara is a News/Weather Anchor, Producer and Reporter.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.