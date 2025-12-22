Calm and warm conditions this Monday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Calm weather will continue for this Monday and Tuesday as an upper ridge shift east, keeping winds light and skies mostly clear for the next two days.

Some cloud coverage can be expected as we enter the middle of our work week, with a slight chance of rain going into Wednesday.

As for today until Wednesday, Christmas Eve, our trend of dry conditions and above average temperatures will continue. Mainly dry conditions are expected to follow going into Thursday, Christmas Day.



Temps remain well above average with highs about 15 degrees above normal most days for your workweek.

A slight cool-down is anticipated next weekend. For now, expect temps above seasonal norms.

Highs for today are 78 F El Paso, 76 F Las Cruces.