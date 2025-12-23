ABC-7 Storm Track Weather – More records for a couple more days; then cooler with rain chances

Temps will continue to be very warm the next few days, then a cold front will arrive by early next week to drop our temperatures a bit, along with rain chances. Christmas Eve and Day look nice with highs in the mid-70s. If we hit 76 on Christmas Day, that would be the warmest ever recorded for El Paso.

Highs will be in the mid and upper 70s with added high clouds through the rest of the week. Winds will be light, although picking up by Sunday as a cold front pushes in from the NE.