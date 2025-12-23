Record warmth continues, cloudier week ahead

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Record warmth will continue this week in the Borderland with lowland highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Tonight through tomorrow, Christmas Eve, very light southwest winds and scattered clouds will keep skies partly cloudy. Nonetheless we'll still have plenty of sunshine left for today despite this partial cloud coverage.

Today will be hot, running about 15 to 20 degrees warmer than normal for late December.

A warm trend would set a new daily high if El Paso reaches 76 F on Christmas day. The current record is 75 F in 1933.

Cloud coverage is increasing as we head into Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, accompanied by a slight chance of rain.

El Paso may become mostly cloudy by Christmas Eve, but it looks like warmth will still persist into Thursday.

This upcoming Friday remains dry and very warm as southwest flow continues, with more potential daily records for the Borderland.

Highs for today are 77 F El Paso, 75 F Las Cruces.