Warm Christmas Eve, cooler on Sunday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Record warmth continues through Saturday with highs still expected in the lower to mid 70s.

Cloud coverage is increasing going into Christmas Day along with the possibility of isolated rain showers. This as a Pacific system brings increased moisture and higher cloud cover into the southwest, especially tonight and Saturday.

Despite this added cloudiness, temperatures in the Borderland are forecasted to remain well above average through the end of this week.

A backdoor cold front is pushing into the area Sunday that will bring gusty east winds Sunday night.

Highs today were 76 F El Paso and 73 F Las Cruces.