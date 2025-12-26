ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: warm, dry pattern continues across the borderland

Another warm and quiet day wrapped up across the Borderland as temperatures climbed well above average for late December. Many locations reached the low to mid-70s this afternoon under mostly clear skies and light winds.

High pressure remains in control of our weather pattern, keeping rain chances out of the forecast and allowing temperatures to stay 15 to 20 degrees warmer than normal. Winds stayed light today, making it feel even warmer during the afternoon hours.

Tonight, temperatures will cool gradually after sunset, dropping into the upper 30s to low 40s across the lowlands. Colder temperatures are expected in valley and mountain locations, but conditions remain dry with clear skies overnight.

Looking ahead to Monday, little change is expected. Skies stay mostly sunny, winds remain light, and highs once again reach the low to mid-70s for El Paso and Las Cruces.

As we move into midweek, clouds will slowly increase, and there is a low chance for light rain showers mainly West of the borderland. Most of the Borderland, however, is expected to stay dry.

Near-record warmth may continue for several more days before a slight cooldown arrives later in the week. Even then, temperatures are expected to remain mild for late December.