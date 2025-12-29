First Alert: Colder temps, grab a jacket this morning!

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A strong cold front arrives to the Borderland, bringing gusty east winds and much cooler temperatures to El Paso and Las Cruces. This, continuing the cooler conditions we saw since Sunday with a backdoor cold front.

Scattered wintry precipitation is possible across southern New Mexico and Far West Texas, with accumulating snow expected in the Sacramento Mountains.

East of Las Cruces could face gusty winds and accumulating snow, creating slick conditions on the roads.

Looking ahead, temperatures will rise above normal by New Year’s Eve, with highs near 70 in the lowlands to start the new year.

Another round of shower chances arrives Wednesday night, mainly over Southwestern New Mexico

El Paso may see precipitation shift northward and begin to dry out in the lowlands by late Monday, though snow may linger in higher elevations near the mountains.

Las Cruces could see a rain/snow mix in higher elevations above about 5,000 feet where there could be more significant accumulation.

By Tuesday, cooler conditions persist highs in the 50s before a rapid warm-up toward 60s and near 70 by the end of the week.

Additional rain chances remain possible later in the week.

Highs for today will be 50 F El Paso, 49 F Las Cruces.