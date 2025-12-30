Skip to Content
Weather

Cool temps today, warming up for New Year’s

By
today at 4:42 AM
Published 5:13 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- For today, cool temperatures are expected to linger before a rapid warm-up ahead of the New Year.

Going into Wednesday night, some scattered shows enter Southwestern New Mexico on New Years Eve, but will dry out near the Rio Grande.

Ahead of New Years Eve low hanging clouds and patchy fog in some areas is also to be expected.


Across the lowlands temperatures will hold in the mid-50's. By tomorrow, a sharp ridge shifts east, driving a rapid warm-up into the mid 60s on New Year's Eve and around 70 degrees to kick off 2026.


Today's temperatures will hold in the mid-50s across the lowlands, only a slight cooling versus normal.

Despite the brief cool-down, December 2025 is projected to become El Paso’s warmest on record for average highs and mean temperatures.

Highs for today are expects to be 54 F El Paso, 53 F Las Cruces.

