Warmer New Year, cloudy New Year’s Eve

El Paso, TEXAS (KVIA)-- A warm spell returns for New Year’s Eve as light rain showers spread across southwest New Mexico overnight into New Year’s Day.

Breezy west winds are expected Thursday and Friday, bringing a noticeable uptick in wind across the region.

Dry, warmer conditions are anticipated going into this Friday through the early part of next week. This, signaling a shift to quiet weather after the holiday.

Drier air has settled into the Gila region and northern Tularosa Basin, though patchy fog remains possible

West winds going into Thursday will make it breezy across the lowlands, with gusts around 30 to 35 mph and similar winds Friday.

Above-normal temperatures and quiet weather are forecast to settle in for the weekend and into early next week.

Highs for today are 62 F El Paso, 62 F Las Cruces.