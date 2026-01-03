Warm start, possible rain chances ahead

EL PASO (Texas) KVIA-- In the Borderland a dry pattern with above-normal temps is expected to continue into early next week. However, it's looking like we can expect a calm day for Saturday.

Starting next Wednesday we will begin to see a chance for some light rain, but we will be remaining dry this weekend. Breezy conditions as we've previously seen have already begun to ease.

Lows in the morning are expected to remain mild, with some spotty fog possible near areas such as the Lordsburg Playa.

A high-amplitude ridge will drift east today before stalling across the Great Plains by Sunday, bringing mainly sunny skies.

Expect seasonably mild daytime highs with light winds before an increase going into Monday and Tuesday afternoon ahead of an offshore trough.

Again, light precipitation and breezy to windy conditions is expected this coming Wednesday night into Thursday.

Our temps are forecast to remain well above average through Tuesday before trending cooler going into this Wednesday.

Highs for today are 68 F El Paso, 65 F Las Cruces.