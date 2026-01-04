Cooler morning, warmer afternoon

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- The region will stay dry with above-normal temperatures through early this week and no significant weather impacts.

A Pacific weather system arrives midweek, bringing a chance of showers and higher elevation snow on Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures will remain well above normal until the system moves in.

By Thursday, the low-pressure system shifts south, keeping most precipitation here along the Borderland.

Rain chances Wednesday night into Thursday are still possible but as data is updated, chances and predicted precipitation levels become lower.

The potential for wind also decreases, although some gusts could occur going into Thursday afternoon.

The rest of the week through next Sunday looks quiet, with cooler temperatures returning toward near-normal levels.

In short, expect a warm, dry start before a Pacific system brings light rain midweek.

This followed by a quieter, cooler end to our upcoming workweek.

Highs for today will be 70 F El Paso, 68 F Las Cruces.