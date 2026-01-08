Skip to Content
ABC-7 First Alert continues – Winds and colder air hang around

The winds will continue to gust to around 40 mph from the SW. Along with the winds, the colder air continues to filter in. The combination of the winds and colder air will give us wind chills in the 20s overnight. A disturbance is expected to move through the Borderland tonight, which could kick off a brief rain shower or quick thunderstorm. Not much rain is expected.

The weekend will be sunny but chilly. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

