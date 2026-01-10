ABC-7 FIRST ALERT: Cold start to the weekend, gradual warmup ahead

Very cold temperatures settled across the Borderland early Saturday following a passing disturbance, bringing lows in the 20s for the lowlands and single digits in the higher elevations.

Saturday stays chilly despite sunshine, with brisk winds creating wind chills in the teens at times. Winds gradually ease through the afternoon, but another cold night is expected with clear skies allowing temperatures to drop quickly after sunset.

Below-normal temperatures continue through Monday before a gradual warmup begins Tuesday. Highs are expected to return closer to seasonal averages by midweek, with dry conditions expected to prevail.

Another weak system late next week could bring additional colder air, but no significant precipitation impacts are expected at this time.