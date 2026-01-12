Skip to Content
ABC-7 Storm Track Weather – Temps stay a bit above average this week

KVIA
By
New
Published 3:35 PM

The weather will be pretty average for this time of year, with sunshine and temps in the low to mid 60s this week. Not looking for any rain or windy conditions of any concern.

Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

