ABC-7 Storm Track Weather – Temps stay a bit above average this week
The weather will be pretty average for this time of year, with sunshine and temps in the low to mid 60s this week. Not looking for any rain or windy conditions of any concern.
The weather will be pretty average for this time of year, with sunshine and temps in the low to mid 60s this week. Not looking for any rain or windy conditions of any concern.
KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.