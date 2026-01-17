ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Mild & dry weekend, slight warm-up ahead for the borderland

A quiet stretch of weather continues across El Paso and Las Cruces as high pressure keeps us dry and fairly mild for mid-January.

Today stays mostly sunny with seasonably comfortable afternoon temperatures. Winds will be light for most neighborhoods, with a bit of a north-to-northeast breeze at times. No rain chances, no storm impacts — just a calm winter day.

Tonight, temperatures drop quickly after sunset under mostly clear skies. Expect a chilly overnight with lows in the 30s in the lowlands and colder temperatures in the mountain and valley cold spots.

Looking ahead to Monday, we stay dry with temperatures running a few degrees above average. Overall, this is a minimal-impact forecast with the main headline being dry air and mild afternoons.