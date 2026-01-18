ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Dry Sunday with slightly above-average temps across the borderland

Dry and quiet weather continues across the Borderland this Sunday as high pressure remains in control. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with light winds through the day. Afternoon highs will run a few degrees above average, reaching the low to mid-60s in the lowlands, while mountain areas stay cooler.

A weak series of backdoor cold fronts will move through this week, causing temperatures to gently fluctuate, but no precipitation is expected until at least next weekend. Overall, a calm and comfortable stretch of weather continues.