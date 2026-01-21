ABC-7 First Alert continues – Rain Friday and Saturday; colder air and light snow Sunday

Our biggest weather maker in more than a year is coming. I expect the rain to hit Friday and Saturday, with the coldest air set to arrive late Saturday and early Sunday AM. Snowfall amounts are still very questionable, but early indications are that temperatures will drop to around the upper 20s and low 30's by Sunday morning, changing that potential rain to very light snow. Early snowfall predictions are for a dusting, with the colder air the biggest concern right now.

