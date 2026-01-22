ABC-7 Storm Track Weather First Alert – Mostly rainy through Saturday night – slight snow chance Sunday AM

The latest computer modeling continues to favor more rain than any snow. Both high and low temperatures will be too warm for snow through the early part of the weekend. Rain chances will remain fairly high for Friday through Saturday night. As temperatures chill by Sunday morning, we could see a little light snow, but not expecting any accumulation. The Sacramento mountains could pick up 6-10" by Sunday night.

Rainfall amounts over the next several days could amount to between .40 and .80."

Overnight lows by early next week will fall to the mid and upper 20s.