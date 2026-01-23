Skip to Content
ABC-7 First Alert continues – More off and on rain tonight through early Sunday; light snow still possible Sunday AM

Rainfall has been mostly light today, but accumulations around .24" are pretty common so far. I expect the light to moderate rain to continue tonight and again tomorrow.

Temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50s tomorrow with mostly clouds skies and periods of rain.

As temps begin to cool down later Saturday and early Sunday, there could be some rain mixing with snow. Not expecting much accumulation, but there could be upwards of 1" in portions of far east El Paso county - also in Hudspeth and Culberson counties. Colder and icy conditions extend east through Texas.

