ABC-7 FIRST ALERT: Winter storm brings snow, ice and dangerous cold to the Borderland

A winter storm is impacting the Borderland this Saturday, bringing snow, ice, and dangerously cold temperatures across parts of southern New Mexico and far West Texas.

According to the National Weather Service, higher elevations — including the Sacramento Mountains and northern Hudspeth County — are expected to see several inches of snow, with some areas also dealing with ice accumulation. In lower elevations, including parts of El Paso County, a rain-and-snow mix is possible, with freezing rain creating slick travel conditions.

Wind chills will be especially dangerous overnight and into early Sunday morning, dropping into the single digits and teens in eastern areas and mountain communities. Gusty winds will add to the bitter cold, increasing the risk of hypothermia for anyone spending extended time outdoors.

Winter Weather Advisories and Cold Weather Advisories remain in effect for multiple areas through Sunday morning. Drivers are urged to slow down, allow extra travel time, and avoid unnecessary trips in affected areas.

Conditions will gradually improve late Sunday into early next week, but chilly mornings are expected to continue.