ABC-7 First Alert continues – Snow hits the Borderland; brace for very cold air overnight.

Snow hits parts of the Borderland, including Las Cruces and El Paso this morning. Most snowfall amounts have been on the lighter side with a dusting to about .05." Roads have been slick and temperatures have fallen below freezing, so there will be some icy spots.

Drier air will settle in the Borderland later today. Temperatures will remain chilly, with some sunshine breaking out at times. The roads will be a bit slick in spots where the rain and snow have developed. Some of those areas will freeze late tonight and throughout the overnight hours. I expect overnight low temps to drop in the upper teens and lower 20s by Monday morning.