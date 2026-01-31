Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTracker: Quiet, dry Saturday across the borderland

today at 8:51 AM
Published 5:20 AM

It’s a calm and pleasant Saturday across the Borderland as dry conditions continue through the weekend.

Skies stay mostly clear today with light winds, making for comfortable travel and outdoor plans. Afternoon temperatures will be seasonable, warming a bit more by Sunday and early next week.

No rain is expected today or through the weekend. Winds remain light, though a weak cold front is expected midweek, bringing breezier east winds and slightly cooler air.

For now, enjoy the quiet weather pattern — it’s a great day to be outside.

Ilyhanee Robles

