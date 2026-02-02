Skip to Content
Groundhog Day forecast points to extended dry stretch

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Dry and warmer-than-normal conditions continue through Tuesday with breezy afternoon winds, aligning with Groundhog Day folklore.

A dry backdoor cold front moves in Wednesday and Thursday, bringing cooler air and breezy to locally windy east winds, especially along mountain slopes.

High temperatures will run slightly below average east of the Rio Grande and near to above normal west of the river.

Dry conditions are expected to continue Friday and Saturday, with temperatures warming back to above normal as a blocking pattern keeps storms well north of the region

Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

