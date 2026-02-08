ABC-7 StormTracker: Super Bowl Sunday forecast; warm, mostly dry with late rain chances

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — If you’re heading out for Super Bowl Sunday watch parties or hosting friends at home, the weather across the Borderland is shaping up to be favorable.

Temperatures today will run above normal, with afternoon highs climbing into the upper 60s to low 70s across El Paso and much of the desert lowlands. Skies will be partly cloudy, and winds will remain light, making outdoor plans comfortable throughout the day.

While most of Sunday stays dry, rain chances return late Monday into Tuesday, especially along the International Border, as moisture increases behind an upper-level system moving east.

Looking ahead, temperatures will continue to warm through midweek, reaching 10 to 15 degrees above average by Wednesday and Thursday. Conditions remain mostly quiet until the next system arrives early next week.

For today, enjoy the warm and calm conditions — just keep an eye on the forecast if you have travel plans after the weekend.