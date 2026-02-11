Low 70s before Friday rain

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso is enjoying warm and dry weather through Thursday, with temperatures climbing into the lower 70s — about 8 to 12 degrees above normal for early February.

High pressure over Texas is keeping skies mostly clear and conditions calm. Light southerly winds will help push afternoon highs well above average again Thursday, though clouds will begin increasing late in the day as the next storm system approaches from the Pacific.

Changes arrive Friday.

A Pacific storm system is expected to bring cooler temperatures, cloudy skies and scattered light rain to the Borderland. Showers could begin Friday morning, with the best chance for rain arriving Friday evening as a cold front moves west to east across the region.

Rainfall totals are expected to stay light, generally between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, limiting impacts across El Paso.

In the higher elevations, including Cloudcroft and Pinos Altos, snow levels could drop to around 7,500 feet. A brief wintry mix is possible overnight Friday into early Saturday, though accumulations are expected to remain under an inch.

Dry conditions are forecast to return by Saturday afternoon, with fair weather continuing through Sunday.