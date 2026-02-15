ABC-7 StormTracker: Warm and dry Sunday before strong winds return this week

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — Sunday will bring well above normal temperatures across the Borderland, with light winds and some high clouds overhead.

The National Weather Service says upper-level ridging will keep conditions pleasant today, with highs climbing above seasonal averages.

But changes are coming.

A more active spring-like pattern is expected to settle into the region for much of the upcoming week. Starting Tuesday, breezy to windy conditions will develop across Southern New Mexico and Far West Texas.

Strong winds could lead to areas of blowing dust and reduced visibility, especially in open and desert areas. A High Wind Watch is already in effect for parts of the Sacramento Mountains, where gusts could exceed 50 miles per hour.

Rain chances remain limited, with only slight precipitation possible near the Gila region.

Temperatures will stay well above normal through midweek before cooling slightly late in the week.

Stay with ABC-7 StormTrack Weather for updates.