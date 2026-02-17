Skip to Content
ABC-7 First Alert continues – Damaging winds today; more to come through Friday

Extreme winds slam the Borderland today. Peak gusts hit 66 mph out of the west in El Paso (hurricane force is 74 and greater) with 98 mph gusts up in Dona Ana county at Augustin Pass (7,087 feet). There have been numerous reports of trees down, along with a metal roof lifted.

The strong winds will gradually weaken tonight but return on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Areas of blowing dust and sand will occur each day as well.

Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

