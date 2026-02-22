Quiet and Warm Sunday; Near-Record Heat Possible This Week

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — A quiet weather pattern continues across the Borderland this Sunday, with dry conditions and mild afternoon breezes.

The National Weather Service says high pressure building over the Desert Southwest will bring a warming trend that lasts through the week.

Afternoon winds will become breezy at times, especially by midweek, but today remains fairly tranquil with partly cloudy skies and seasonable conditions.

Temperatures will continue climbing over the next several days. By Wednesday and beyond, lowland highs could approach record levels, potentially reaching the lower 80s.

With dry air and warming temperatures, fire weather concerns may increase this week, especially as breezier conditions develop.

Rain chances remain near zero through the forecast period.

Stay with ABC-7 StormTrack Weather for updates on the warming trend.