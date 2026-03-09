Skip to Content
ABC-7 Storm Track Weather – Storm chances along with wind and cooler air arrives

Our next storm system will arrive late tonight and tomorrow across the Borderland. I expect a slight chance for rain later tonight with better chances tomorrow. Rain will move from the SW to the NE with rainfall amounts around .01 - .15". There could also be an isolated thunderstorm that develops as well on Tuesday. Temperatures will be cooler - highs in the mid 60s.

Sunshine and warming temperatures for Wednesday through the weekend.

