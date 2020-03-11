ABC-7 First Alert: More rain for an already wet March

Forecast

The StormTrack weather team has issued an ABC-7 First Alert. March and April are typically our driest months all year, but we will continue to see rain chances for the next several days. A few rain showers will be possible and a slight chance for thunderstorms, but today the rain, if any will be mostly light.

The region will see potential rainfall up to .24" over two to three days - which is normally what we get for the entire month. Temps will remain warm with highs in the low to mid 70's. The weekend looks dry with some periods of high clouds.

For the latest forecast and Doppler radar: http://www.kvia.com/weather