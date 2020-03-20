StormTRACK Weather: Yes! Spring-like weather stretch begins today across the borderland

Forecast

A typical spring weather pattern returns and will continue through next week. Temperatures will slowly climb above normal this weekend.

Prepare for the return of breezy to windy afternoons next week. Temperatures will be near 80 by the middle of the week.

The region will get a break from the wet weather. El Paso has recorded the third wettest March on record, measuring 2.02 inches so far this month. The record is 2.26 inches of rain which fell in 1958.