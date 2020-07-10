ABC-7 First Alert: `Scorching temps expected through the weekend

Forecast

The ABC-7 First Alert remains in place as a heatwave continues to impact the region. Temperatures will run 10 to 15 degrees above average through Sunday.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. Your pets should not be left in direct sunlight and need plenty of fresh water.

The extreme heat will continue through most of next week. Thankfully, the upper high pressure moves east, temperatures will cool a few degrees by next Wednesday.

Protect yourself from heat-related illnesses:

https://www.weather.gov/safety/heat-illness

https://www.weather.gov/rah/heat

https://www.weather.gov/safety/heat