Forecast

Temps will be around record levels Thursday as we continue to heat up. Highs Wednesday through Friday will be in the low 100's with Thursday reaching 103, which would tie a record.

The chance for storms will increase a bit by the weekend and early next week. Storm chances will be around 20-30% with a little cooler temps.

