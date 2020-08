Forecast

Temps will soar once again to record levels Thursday through Saturday. Tomorrow we expect 104 and then 105 Friday. We have already had 11 record highs so far since May and expect a few more.

Rain chances will be limited - about a 10% through Friday and perhaps a small increase over the weekend.

