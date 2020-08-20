ABC-7 First Alert: Record heat returns

Forecast

The ABC-7 First Alert has been issued for near-record heat today and tomorrow. This month has been abnormally hot and the heat will continue through the weekend with temperatures running above the average of 93. El Paso has seen 47 triple-digit days this summer today will make 48. It is very likely that we will see record temperatures this afternoon, the previous record for today is 103 which was set in 2007. A few afternoon and evening storms will be possible each afternoon.