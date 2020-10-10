StormTRACK Weather: Another above average day across the Borderland

Forecast

El Paso, Texas-- Another hot day on Saturday with high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s for most locations across the Borderland. That means temperatures are running about 10 degrees above average.

El Paso: High 92, Winds: West 5-15 MPH, Gusts 20 MPH

Record to beat is 91, most recently set in 1996.

Las Cruces: High 89, Winds: West 10-15 MPH, Gusts 20 MPH

Record to beat is 92, set back in 1996.

Possible... rain chance next week.