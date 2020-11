Forecast

El Paso, Texas-- The clouds we have seen these past few days have officially moved out of the area. The winds will be on the low-end windy category for many Borderland locations.

Ahead of a cold front, sustained winds will reach speeds of up to 10-20 MPH, wind gusts reaching the 30-35 MPH range.

Wind advisory in place for Van Horn until 5 P.M. today.

Temps will top off in the mid to lower 70s.