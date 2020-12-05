StormTRACK Weather: Chilly morning & clouds out east

Forecast

El Paso, Texas-- We started our morning at or near the freezing mark. Eastern portions of Culberson county have a Winter Weather Advisory until 2 P.M.

Doppler radar was tracking a mixture of snow and rain along I-10 & I-20. The band of showers are working there way through Fort Stockton, Pecos and all the way to Midland. In case you plan on traveling out east, be cautious on the roadways.

Dew point temperatures indicate it is extremely dry for many areas in Hudspeth County and Culberson County. So the "snow" being picked up on the radar is more than likely evaporating before it hits the ground. Though there is still the possibility of seeing a rain/snow shower mix later this afternoon.

Las Cruces & El Paso will see temperatures topping off in the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. Winds will stay relatively calm around 5-10 MPH. More sunshine is expected to the west and a mix of sun and clouds east.