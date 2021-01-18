ABC-7 First Alert: Beautiful Weather MLK Jr. Day, Strong cold front arrives Tuesday

Forecast

An ABC-7 First Alert is in effect for changes that will take place several days this week. The dry spell will come to an end this week, not only will you will need your jacket, but you will want your umbrella.

Tonight a cold front will move in and bring strong gusty east winds. Winds will increase 20 to 30 mph with gusts between 40 to 45 mph, Tuesday. The winds will be strongest along the west slopes of the area mountains. Be prepared for much colder air to arrive; there will be a 20-degree drop in temperatures Tuesday afternoon.

I am also tracking a Pacific Storm system that will bring rain chances to the lower elevations and snow around the mountains. Rain chances will stick around through Friday. The next system will arrive this weekend.