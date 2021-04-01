StormTRACK Weather: Mild and breezy Thursday, a warming trend begins Friday
Some residents in west El Paso woke up to gusty winds Thursday morning. Several locations received peak gusts near 40 mph. The easterly breeze will continue through the day.
A warm-up trend kicks off tomorrow and will last through the holiday week and early next week. Temperatures will run below normal today reaching the low 70s. We will see near-record high temperatures on Easter Sunday.
Friday there is a slight chance for rain showers and a few thunderstorms east. The weekend will remain warm enjoy it. The windy conditions return next week.
