ABC-7 First Alert: Windy and dry day ahead

Forecast

An ABC-7 First Alert is in effect for the Las Cruces area Thursday afternoon. The increased winds and dry conditions will create critical fire conditions in most areas, a Red Flag Warning will be in place.

Expect gusts around 40 mph in El Paso and 55 mph in Las Cruces. Some patchy blowing dust could be possible. Temperatures will be very warm most locations will hit the upper 80s and low 90's. The warm dry conditions will last through the weekend.