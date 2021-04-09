StormTRACK Weather: Warm dry and breezy through the weekend

Forecast

The warm dry conditions continue Friday with temperatures running above average. Temperatures will reach the 80s this afternoon, the breezy conditions prevail through the weekend.

Next week, temperatures will drop to near normal, and it looks like we could see a slight rain chance next Thursday.

If you plan on attending the UTEP Spring game tonight at the Sun Bowl Stadium the forecast looks warm and breezy. Wear a face mask, take your hand sanitizer, and remain socially distanced.