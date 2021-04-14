StormTRACK Weather: Windy days, rain chances, and cooler weekend

Forecast

Temperatures will be warming back up into the lower to mid-80s for most of the area this afternoon. Winds will increase Wednesday out of the southwest between 15 to 25 mph.

Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, there could be some patchy blowing dust. The strongest winds will impact the area tomorrow with gusts around 40 mph.

The next cold front moves in this weekend bringing a chance for showers and colder temperatures.